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New PM orders thorough measures with heavy rain forecast to hit southern region

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By Yonhap
  • Published KST
New Prime Minister Han Seong-sook speaks during a meeting on AI at the government complex in Seoul, Wednesday, her first day in office after receiving a letter of appointment from President Lee Jae Myung. Yonhap

New Prime Minister Han Seong-sook speaks during a meeting on AI at the government complex in Seoul, Wednesday, her first day in office after receiving a letter of appointment from President Lee Jae Myung. Yonhap

New Prime Minister Han Seong-sook on Wednesday ordered thorough measures to prevent any damage from downpours expected to hit southern parts of the nation.

Han, who took office earlier in the day, gave the instruction to relevant ministries and agencies, as the nation's southern region, including the island of Jeju, was forecast to get drenched by heavy rain.

Han instructed the relevant ministries to thoroughly check evacuation and safety measures for those living in areas prone to downpours, according to the prime minister's office.

Also, Han directed officials to step up monitoring of vulnerable areas, and preemptively enforce evacuations and restrict access in case of danger, the office said.