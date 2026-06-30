The Korea Times on Tuesday launched K-universities, a new global platform designed to showcase the international competitiveness and strengths of Korean higher education.

The platform offers a wide range of information for overseas readers, from prospective international students and their parents, to overseas university officials and education policymakers.

The platform features three core sections — University Rankings, News and Study in Korea.

The University Rankings section presents Korea Times University Rankings and outlines the methodology behind the assessment. Introduced last year, the rankings provide international students with targeted information on Korean universities, including international student enrollment, graduate employment rates and scholarship opportunities, helping them compare each institution’s strengths at a glance.

The News section covers universities’ internationalization efforts, campus developments, higher education policy and global education trends, while Study in Korea provides practical guidance for prospective international students on degree programs, exchange opportunities, scholarships, visas and residence procedures.

With the new platform, The Korea Times seeks to expand its University Rankings beyond an annual evaluation project into a global brand that introduces Korean higher education to international audiences and helps raise the profile of Korean universities worldwide.

As Korea’s first global platform to bring together university rankings, higher education news and study abroad information, it aims to serve as a trusted gateway for overseas readers exploring Korean universities.

Looking ahead, The Korea Times plans to expand the platform with university profiles, comparative data and best practices in internationalization, further strengthening it as a global gateway to Korean higher education.