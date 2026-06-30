Gyeonggi Province scraps waiting period for migrant child care subsidies

For immigrant families navigating the grueling early months of relocation, economic survival often hinges on a simple question: Who will watch the children? In Korea, where a shifting demographic landscape has forced a dramatic rethink of immigration policy, Gyeonggi Province said Tuesday that it will immediately eliminate a contentious 90-day residency requirement that had blocked newly arrived foreign workers and residents from accessing child care subsidies.

The sweeping policy shift, set to take effect in July, represents a calculated attempt by provincial authorities to close a glaring regulatory gap that had left children of migrant families vulnerable during their critical initial transition period.

Previously, local ordinances in Gyeonggi Province — a massive economic engine enveloping Seoul that houses the country’s largest concentration of foreign workers — forced immigrant parents to pay for daycare entirely out of pocket until they reached the three-month mark, regardless of their legal registration status.

Under the newly amended Gyeonggi Foreign Resident Support Ordinance, any child aged five or under will be eligible for full municipal child care subsidies the moment their official alien registration card is issued. The move is designed to alleviate the staggering financial burdens placed on multinational households, ensuring that parental legal status or date of arrival does not dictate a child's early developmental care.

The policy adjustment addresses a broader structural dilemma for Korea, which is grappling with a demographic crisis and one of the world’s lowest birth rates. As the country increasingly relies on foreign labor to sustain its agricultural, manufacturing and tech sectors, the infrastructure supporting those families has failed to keep pace. Local advocates have long argued that denying immediate child care support to legal immigrants undermines integration efforts and creates an unstable environment for the very workforce the economy desperately requires to function.

"This easing of the eligibility criteria will significantly reduce the child-rearing burdens borne by foreign households and effectively eliminate a blind spot in our social welfare system," said Koh Hyun-sook, the director of Gyeonggi Province’s child care policy division.

Municipal officials added that the policy change reflects a deeper, long-term commitment to establishing an equitable, discrimination-free educational and care environment for every child residing within the province, signaling a progressive turn in how local governments manage the realities of a multiethnic society.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.