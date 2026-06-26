Late rescue volunteer recognized as Itaewon disaster victim

The former owner of a store in Itaewon who killed self after suffering from a traumatizing experience of helping others killed in the 2022 crowd crush in the Seoul district was Friday named a victim of the disaster, the government said.

The deceased, identified only as Park, operated a bar near the site of the accident that left 159 people killed, according to the interior ministry.

Park helped transport injured people to hospitals at the time of the disaster, but had since suffered from physical and psychological trauma before being found dead at the age of 37 in April 2025.

"The government will continue to make sure all necessary support is provided to the victims and their bereaved families while protecting their honor and privacy," a ministry official said.