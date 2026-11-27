Police on Friday raided the justice ministry and prosecution offices over allegations that investigative records were leaked to independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent investigators to search the ministry, the Supreme Prosecutors Office and the Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office and secure evidence related to the allegations.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea filed a complaint against Han in September on suspicion of disclosing official secrets after he raised lobbying allegations against then Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won.

Han at the time unveiled a prosecution report about Kim's lobbying allegations, drawing questions over how he obtained the document. Kim later withdrew his candidacy amid growing controversy over the scandal.