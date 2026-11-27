A parliamentary committee on Friday adopted a confirmation hearing report for Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol, paving the way for his appointment.

The report was adopted at a meeting of the legislation and judiciary committee led by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), with the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) leaving the session in protest of the move.

The PPP has criticized the nominee over suspicions that he could seek to drop indictments against President Lee Jae Myung.

The DPK-dominated National Assembly earlier passed a special counsel bill to launch a probe into allegations that prosecutors under the previous administration had indicted Lee and others on fabricated evidence.

The PPP suspects the nominee could order the prosecution to drop the indictments based on the results of the probe.

The president faces several trials on various charges, including those on his alleged involvement in corrupt development schemes and illegal remittances to North Korea stemming from his time as mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi Province. The trials have been suspended since Lee took office in June 2025 as the Constitution exempts a sitting president from criminal prosecution except in the case of insurrection or treason.

During his confirmation hearing Tuesday, the nominee said he had no intention of rashly issuing orders that would be difficult to accept when asked about whether he would drop the indictments.