The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK)'s ethics committee on Friday decided to suspend Rep. Choi Min-hee, a member of its Supreme Council, from party membership for two years over her controversial remarks about President Lee Jae Myung, sources said.

If the punishment is finalized, Choi will be ineligible to run in the 2028 general elections.

Choi recently came under fire for her remarks suggesting that Lee, when he was the party's leader, had opposed former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, and for referring to journalists as "a pack of hyenas."

Choi's case was referred to the party's ethics committee after DPK leader Kim Min-seok ordered an internal inspection earlier this month.

"We determined that some of Supreme Council member Choi's remarks, which were problematic, damaged the party's dignity and decided to take severe disciplinary action after comprehensively reviewing various circumstances," Lee Chang-hwan, head of the ethics panel, told reporters.

Four types of disciplinary action are possible under party rules -- warning, suspension from party duties, suspension of party membership and expulsion.

Lee did not disclose the type of action, noting it is not permitted under relevant rules.

However, multiple sources said the committee had decided to suspend Choi's party membership for two years.

Lee said a warning is categorized as light disciplinary action, while the remaining three are grouped under severe disciplinary action.

Choi has since acknowledged that she had been mistaken, saying Lee had consistently supported Yoon's impeachment since the martial law bid in December 2024.

The disciplinary proceedings came amid a deepening factional rift between lawmakers aligned with Kim and those aligned with former party leader Jung Chung-rae.

Earlier, Rep. Lee Sung-yoon, another Supreme Council member closely aligned with Jung, questioned the fairness of the party's push to discipline Choi.

"Despite Choi acknowledging that she had mistaken the facts and repeatedly apologized in public, her case was referred to the ethics panel just three days after the inspection was ordered," the lawmaker said during a meeting of the party's Supreme Council.

He also called on the panel to review a petition seeking disciplinary action against Kim, who earlier raised allegations of a secret collusion between party lawmakers and the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a nonmainstream religious sect, but later admitted to having no evidence to prove his claim.

"All party members must be treated fairly and equally under the party's constitution and rules," he said.

Lee, the head of the ethics panel, said the petition will be reviewed at a later date.