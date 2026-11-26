Two candidates were recommended by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) and a minor opposition party Thursday to lead a special counsel probe into allegations of fabricated indictments against President Lee Jae Myung, while the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) refused to make a recommendation.

A special counsel bill was passed by the National Assembly earlier this month and approved by the Cabinet last week, calling for an independent counsel to investigate suspicions that the prosecution under former President Yoon Suk Yeol fabricated evidence or induced false testimonies to build cases against then opposition leader Lee and others.

The new special prosecutor is to be chosen by President Lee from among three candidates recommended by the DPK, the PPP and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party.

The PPP, however, refused to recommend a candidate, citing concerns over the president appointing a special counsel to investigate cases involving himself and accusing the DPK of seeking to ultimately cancel all indictments against Lee.

"There is no reason for us to get involved in a rigged game where the outcome has already been decided," PPP floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig said during a meeting of the party's supreme council at the National Assembly.

The DPK and the Rebuilding Korea Party recommended lawyers Lee Im-seong and Lee Jung-hoon, respectively. President Lee is required to appoint one of the two candidates as the special counsel within three days.