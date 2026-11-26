PPP files complaint against special counsel for 'legal distortion' following Daegu mayor's acquittal
Summary
The People Power Party (PPP) filed a complaint with police on Thursday against special counsel Cho Eun-suk and members of his team over their indictment of Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho, who was recently acquitted in a case related to the 2024 martial law declaration. The party accused the team of concealing key evidence and treating allegations as proven without sufficient evidence. Choo was acquitted last week of obstructing a National Assembly vote to lift the declaration.
Key Facts
- The PPP’s legal advisory committee submitted the complaint to police.
- PPP Rep. Kim Tae-kyu said concealing evidence and distorting facts for political purposes undermines the fairness of criminal justice and the rule of law.
- The law cited by the PPP took effect in March and allows judges, prosecutors and police officers who intentionally distort legal principles or manipulate facts in a case under trial or investigation to face up to 10 years in prison.
- The special counsel team had requested a 20-year prison term for Choo.
The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Thursday filed a complaint against a special counsel team for allegedly distorting the law in indicting Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho, who was recently acquitted of charges related to the 2024 martial law declaration.
The PPP's legal advisory committee submitted the complaint to police against special counsel Cho Eun-suk and members of his team, accusing them of deliberately hiding key evidence and treating allegations as established facts without sufficient evidence.
"Concealing key evidence for political purposes and distorting facts to apply the law forcibly, even though the requirements for establishing the crime were not met, undermines the fairness of the criminal justice system and the foundations of the rule of law," PPP Rep. Kim Tae-kyu said in a press release.
The PPP claimed that Cho's team had violated a law criminalizing the distortion of law that took effect in March.
Under the law, judges, prosecutors and police officers who intentionally distort legal principles or manipulate facts in a case under trial or investigation can face up to 10 years in prison.
Choo was acquitted by the Seoul Central District Court last week of charges of obstructing a National Assembly vote to lift former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration in late 2024, when he was the PPP's floor leader.
The special counsel team had requested a 20-year prison term for Choo.
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