Interior Minister nominee Han Jun-ho said Thursday that if appointed, he would address the issue of investigative agencies' independence in a way that meets public expectations.

Han, a two-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, made the remarks to reporters as he arrived at an office in downtown Seoul to prepare for his parliamentary confirmation hearing.

"The way powerful state institutions exercise their authority can lead to incidents like the Dec. 3, 2024, martial law declaration. Given that this administration was born out of such an experience, I will perform my duties in a manner that aligns with public expectations," Han said, when asked how he would ensure the independence of investigative agencies, including the police and the Serious Crime Investigation Agency, both of which are overseen by the ministry.

"The interior ministry plays a role in allocating financial resources and is responsible for public order and safety. I pledge to approach my duties each day with the same care and dedication one would give to a newborn," he said.

He then recounted a conversation he had with a mother who lost her son in the Itaewon crowd crush in 2022, saying that he had promised her to do his utmost to ensure such a tragedy never happens again and to act with a sense of responsibility.