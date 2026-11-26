President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday vowed to ease the financial burden on seriously ill patients and those with rare diseases, giving them greater hope of receiving treatment.

Lee made the pledge in a post on his X account, citing a news report on the Cabinet's approval of a plan to reduce the health insurance copayment rate for seriously ill patients and those with rare or incurable diseases from the current 10 percent to 7 percent starting next month.

"Around 370,000 people are expected to benefit (from the measure) which will reduce their annual costs by an average 220,000 won ($164.2) per person," he noted.

"This would help ease concerns over treatment costs among patients with rare diseases and those who are seriously ill, giving them greater hope of receiving treatment," the president said.

He said the government has been working on measures to ease the financial burden on patients and will continue efforts to further reduce their treatment costs.