President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday touted a tightened deposit system introduced by the Coast Guard, saying it has been significantly effective in curbing illegal fishing by Chinese vessels.

Lee made the remarks in a post on his X account, sharing a news report that an increasing number of Chinese fishermen have given up their boats and abandoned illegal operations due to the financial burden since the Coast Guard began requiring deposits of up to 1.5 billion won ($1.1 million) in May from Chinese vessels caught fishing illegally.

The Coast Guard requires the deposits in exchange for the release of Chinese vessels caught fishing illegally and their crew members. Previously, the maximum deposit was capped at 300 million won.

"The significant increase in the deposit for illegal fishing has been very effective," Lee wrote, adding that the government will "strongly safeguard South Korea's fishing rights."

Illegal Chinese fishing has increased in South Korea's exclusive economic zone in recent years, with the Coast Guard seizing 57 illegal Chinese fishing vessels last year.

In a separate message, Lee, meanwhile, voiced concerns over excessive hate and criticism on social media platforms.

"Due to anonymity, excessive hate and criticism become a problem, deepening conflict. This is the biggest problem of social media platforms," Lee said in a YouTube video.

"I do not like abusive language and swearing. In those cases, I block them," he added.

Lee went on to underscore the importance of accepting reasonable feedback on social media platforms despite such a climate.



