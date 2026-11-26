President Lee Jae Myung has approved requests for parliamentary confirmation hearings for four ministerial nominees and his pick to lead the state intelligence agency, the presidential office said Thursday.

The move comes three days after Lee announced a Cabinet reshuffle and nominated former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil to head the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Lee also tapped former lawmaker Hong Ihk-pyo as unification minister, ruling Democratic Party Rep. Han Jun-ho as interior minister and senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung as culture minister, presidential spokesperson Kim Sung-wan said in a press notice.

Under the Personnel Hearing Act, the National Assembly must complete the confirmation hearing process within 20 days of receiving the requests.

If the Assembly fails to submit the hearing reports by the deadline, Lee may set a new deadline of up to 10 days for their submission. If the Assembly fails to meet the extended deadline, Lee may proceed with the appointments without the reports.