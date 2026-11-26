Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Thursday called for bipartisan support for the government's foreign policy, as he made what could be his final appearance before a parliamentary committee ahead of his scheduled departure.

Cho made the remarks during a plenary session of the National Assembly's foreign affairs and unification committee, as Lim Woong-soon, second deputy director of the National Security Office, has been nominated as his successor.

"I feel greatly honored to have been able to contribute to the development of Korea's diplomacy as the first foreign minister of the (Lee Jae Myung) administration," Cho said.

Noting the increasingly challenging international environment, Cho called on committee members to continue providing bipartisan support for the administration, particularly its summit diplomacy, which he said had recently been delivering significant results.

Cho took office in July last year and has served as the country's top diplomat.

Lim was scheduled to begin work at a designated office Thursday to prepare for his confirmation hearing, the date of which has yet to be set.