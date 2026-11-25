President Lee Jae Myung's pick for spy agency chief, former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil, is drawing attention as she is returning to the main venue of politics after a decade out of the political spotlight.

If the National Assembly confirms her for the post, Kang would become the first woman to lead the National Intelligence Service since the agency's predecessor was founded in 1961.

Kang, 69, became the first justice minister under President Roh Moo-hyun in 2003. At 46, she was the youngest person and the first woman to hold the post. She remained the only woman to serve as justice minister until Choo Mi-ae, now governor of Gyeonggi Province, was appointed in 2020.

Born on Jeju Island in 1957, Kang attended Kyunggi Girls’ High School and studied law at Seoul National University, long seen as the classic path into Korea's legal elite. She passed the bar exam in 1981 and served as a judge from 1983 to 1995.

She was one of the judiciary’s leading progressive judges, co-founding the Uri Law Research Society in 1988 and helping lead major court reforms in 1993. After leaving the bench in 1996, she worked as a human rights lawyer.

In 2000, Kang became the inaugural managing partner of the law firm Jipyong, making her the first woman here to head a law firm. From 2001 to 2003, she served as vice president of Minbyun, or Lawyers for a Democratic Society, a liberal law organization.

After leaving the justice ministry, she joined the Uri Party, a predecessor of the current ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK). She ran in the Seoul mayoralty race in 2006, but lost to then-Grand National Party candidate Oh Se-hoon, the incumbent Seoul mayor. She left politics in 2008.

Kang and the president knew each other as lawyers associated with Minbyun but did not work closely together until 2021, when she became co-chair of a special committee on climate response under Lee, then governor of Gyeonggi Province. In July 2021, Kang became fundraising chair for his presidential campaign.

With close ties to longtime loyalists to Roh, Kang is credited with helping Lee win the party primary, reportedly by persuading some DPK members to back him. In the 2025 presidential election, she served as general campaign chair of the DPK’s election campaign committee.

Shortly after Lee’s victory, she visited France as a special presidential envoy, adding a diplomatic role to her resume. Since January, she has served as the administration’s global climate and environment ambassador.