President Lee Jae Myung’s nomination of former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as chief of the nation's top spy agency is drawing mixed reactions over whether she is fit for the position.

Supporters say Kang is an apolitical pick with experience in leading a government organization and is suitable for a time of strained ties with Washington. Critics, however, cite her lack of intelligence experience and her alleged closeness to China.

If confirmed by the National Assembly, Kang, 69, would lead the National Intelligence Service (NIS), an agency central to national security, at a time when Seoul’s ties with Washington are strained over several issues, including Coupang and intelligence sharing.

The U.S. has been limiting intelligence sharing with Seoul, a move that is believed to stem from Washington’s suspicion that Unification Minister Chung Dong-young publicly disclosed intelligence on North Korea that Washington had shared with Seoul. Talks between the allies on building nuclear-powered vessels and on Korea’s investment plans in the U.S. have also stalled.

'Blank canvas'

Some experts described Kang, who has stayed out of mainstream politics for over a decade, as a "blank slate" who could put Korea’s national interests ahead of the political considerations that have strained ties with Washington.

Park Chang-hwan, a professor at Jangan University, said the nomination carries a sense of change, comparing it with Kang’s earlier tenure as the first female justice minister.

“There was a feeling that she would bring change to the top-down culture of a male-dominated, seniority-driven institution. This is an unconventional, new approach to choosing an NIS chief,” he said.

He said replacing the faction of top officials who seek self-reliance and less influence from the U.S., is meaningful in itself. Chung and the outgoing NIS chief Lee Jong-seok have usually been categorized as part of this faction.

“She’s like a blank canvas — you can paint anything on it. That could clear away the preconceptions her counterparts have about whom they’re dealing with. For the intelligence organization to be able to support diplomacy centered on the national interest that President Lee wants, she’s not a bad choice.”

Park, however, questioned Kang’s ability to lead the agency.

“She also has no experience in intel, and an intelligence agency does work behind the scenes that directly affects the national interest.”

Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University, said Kang's distance from partisan thinking makes her a better choice for handling tensions with Washington.

“If the choice is between someone with defense and security expertise and someone who lacks that expertise but isn’t constrained by partisan thinking, I think the latter is the better choice right now,” Shin said.

Alleged China ties

Kang’s critics point to her past roles in China. She previously served as a special adviser to the Qiqihar Municipal People’s Government in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province in 2013 and as a special economic adviser to the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture in 2014.

Political commentator Jang Seong-cheol said her ties to China could make it harder to mend relations with Washington.

“Kang has appeared quite close to China and she previously opposed the U.S.-backed deployment of THAAD. How will Washington take this nomination?” Jang said in an MBC show.

Jang also suggested the nomination was a reward for political support.

“She has never worked in intelligence," he said. "She twice chaired President Lee’s fundraising committee and served as his overall campaign chair in the latest election. That makes me wonder whether the nomination is a reward for her support. I don’t think she was the right choice.”

Opposition party lawmakers also criticized the nomination, claiming Kang lacks intelligence experience and is biased toward China, and urged Lee to withdraw it.

Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) described Kang as pro-China and warned “Kang will cause the Korea-U.S. alliance to collapse.”

“She hasn't simply been supportive of China. She has taken an active role by working for China in an official capacity and praising its leader ... President Lee must withdraw the nomination immediately,” Ahn said on Facebook.

PPP spokesperson Rep. Park Choong-kwon said the presidential office had “put someone with no intelligence experience at the heart of the country’s intelligence apparatus.”

“A single misjudgment by an intelligence agency can quickly lead to a national security disaster,” Park said, adding that the PPP would closely scrutinize Kang’s qualifications at her confirmation hearing.

Professor Shin, however, rejected the pro-China label. “People point to things Kang did in China, but I don’t think that’s enough to call her pro-China,” he said.