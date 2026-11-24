Lawmakers of rival parties clashed Tuesday over the state of Korea's alliance with the United States, with the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) arguing that bilateral ties have deteriorated under the current administration.

PPP Rep. Kim Dai-sik, the party's ranking member of the parliamentary foreign affairs and unification committee, said during a televised policy debate that the alliance has been experiencing "unprecedented strains" since the Lee Jae Myung administration took office.

Kim's remarks came a day after President Lee carried out a sweeping reshuffle of the Cabinet, replacing both the foreign and unification ministers, as well as the chief of the National Intelligence Service.

"This is an admission that the Korea-U.S. ties are not being managed well and that (Korea) is facing diplomatic challenges," Kim argued.

He also claimed Seoul had not been briefed on the outcome of an unprecedented trilateral summit among the leaders of the U.S., China and Russia on the sidelines of last week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, calling it a "significant rift" in the Korea-U.S. alliance.

Following the reshuffle, the presidential office stressed that the government's principles regarding the solid Korea-U.S. alliance remain unchanged, addressing concerns over a possible shift in the administration's foreign policy.

Rep. Hong Kee-won of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea pushed back against Kim's criticism, emphasizing that the alliance remains unwavering.

"The cornerstone of our foreign and security policy is the strong Korea-U.S. alliance," he said during the debate. "We will develop this military alliance into a strategic alliance that encompasses cooperation in advanced industries and economic security."

Hong acknowledged that there are some differences between Seoul and Washington, but stressed even allies cannot share the same national interests, highlighting the need to narrow such differences through dialogue.

He also called for bipartisan cooperation on foreign and security issues, urging the PPP to refrain from making claims that the alliance is falling apart.