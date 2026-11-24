President Lee Jae Myung has appointed a new foreign policy and security team as Seoul tries to get stalled negotiations with Washington on nuclear-powered submarines back on track, while managing the risk of an accidental clash along the increasingly fortified border with North Korea.

On Monday, Lee nominated Lim Woong-soon, currently deputy national security adviser, as foreign minister; former presidential secretary for political affairs Hong Ihk-pyo as unification minister; and former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as director of the National Intelligence Service. National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac remains in his post.

The appointments come amid friction with Washington over intelligence sharing. The presidential office said the government would continue to strengthen the U.S. alliance and pursue peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Submarine talks stalled

South Korea and the U.S. held their first meeting in June on Seoul’s plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and its bid for broader authority to use nuclear material.

Neither side has announced a date for a follow-up meeting. South Korea approved its basic acquisition strategy on Nov. 6, but how it will secure fuel for the submarines remains unresolved.

Lim, who has handled U.S. relations alongside Wi in the presidential office, would take office with the fuel issue still open. The two previously worked together on North Korean nuclear diplomacy earlier in their careers.

“I think the reshuffle came about because relations with the U.S. had not been running smoothly,” said Shin Beom-chul, a former vice defense minister. “The new foreign minister should focus on improving ties with Washington.”

Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said the reshuffle could help ministries bring their messages into line.

He said Seoul should get communication with Washington back on track and act quickly on commitments the two sides have already made. With North Korea, he said, the immediate priority was to keep tensions from escalating.

Border risks with North Korea

With North Korea, experts said the immediate priority is to prevent escalating tensions. Hong Min said North Korea’s work to fortify the border could keep the risk of accidental clashes high through 2028. He proposed that South Korea’s military and the United Nations Command (UNC) first agree where they consider the line and relay that position to Pyongyang even if the North declines talks.

The dispute over intelligence sharing surfaced after Unification Minister Chung Dong-young told lawmakers in March that North Korea had a uranium enrichment facility in Kusong, North Pyongan Province. A senior presidential official cited the restrictions and delays in South Korean investment in the U.S. as factors slowing bilateral security talks, including those on submarines.

The unification minister nominee, a former policy adviser to the unification minister, is expected to continue seeking talks with North Korea and looking for ways to ease tensions.

Pyongyang has yet to answers Seoul’s Oct. 23 proposal for military talks on restoring hotlines and preventing accidental clashes near the border. A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also failed to materialize at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen last week.

“Chung spoke with an independent voice, but the new unification minister needs to coordinate his message with the rest of the government,” Shin said.

Hong Min said Seoul should decide where it stands on an end-of-war declaration and discuss that position with Washington before any renewed U.S. talks with Pyongyang, as a declaration could raise questions about the UNC’s status and the continued presence of U.S. troops in South Korea.