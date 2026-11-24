Police on Tuesday referred independent lawmaker Kim Byung-kee to prosecutors over various corruption allegations, such as taking bribes.

Kim, formerly of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), faces allegations of accepting tens of millions of won in exchange for legislative favors for cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb and a transport system company.

He is also suspected of overlooking allegations that a former DPK lawmaker took 100 million won ($74,400) in bribes ahead of the 2022 local elections, and accepting a hotel voucher from Korean Air, among other allegations.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's public crimes unit sent the cases to the prosecution, recommending multiple charges, including acceptance of bribes and obstruction of business.

Kim quit the DPK in January after stepping down as the party's floor leader the previous month over the mounting allegations.