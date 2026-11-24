Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol pledged Tuesday to complete reforms of the criminal justice system following the recent sweeping overhaul of the prosecution service.

Lee made the remarks during his parliamentary confirmation hearing after the country launched a newly scaled-down prosecution service last month, stripping prosecutors of their investigative powers.

"By making sure the new criminal justice system is stably established, I will do my best to make sure there are no gaps in the protection of the public," he said.

Lee added he would ensure that prosecutors focus on fairly exercising their indictment powers and protecting human rights so that there are no shortcomings in the crime response.

Last month's reform took place amid criticism that some prosecutors abused their investigative powers and pursued politically motivated investigations.

During the hearing, the nominee avoided offering a direct response to questions about whether he planned to instruct prosecutors to drop indictments against President Lee Jae Myung.

"I have no intentions of rashly exercising my authority to issue orders that the public would find difficult to accept," he said, adding it would be "inappropriate" to answer such hypothetical questions.

The president's criminal trials have received renewed attention after the ruling Democratic Party of Korea-dominated National Assembly passed a special counsel bill this month to launch a probe into allegations that prosecutors under the previous administration had indicted him and others on fabricated evidence.

The president faces several trials on various charges, including those on his alleged involvement in corrupt development schemes and illegal remittances to North Korea stemming from his time as mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi Province.

All his trials have been put on hold since he took office in June last year. The Constitution exempts a sitting president from criminal prosecution except in the case of insurrection or treason.

The president nominated Lee, then head of the defense procurement agency, as the new justice minister on Nov. 6, about three months after former Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho stepped down in August.

By law, all Cabinet nominees are required to undergo parliamentary confirmation hearings, but parliamentary consent is necessary only for the prime minister in order for the president to appoint them.