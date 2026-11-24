Justice minister nominee Lee Yong-chul did not make clear whether he would direct prosecutors to drop charges against President Lee Jae Myung during his confirmation hearing Tuesday, as lawmakers questioned him about his role concerning a special counsel tasked with investigating how the pending criminal cases against the president were brought.

Under a law that took effect Thursday, the special counsel and relevant prosecutors will examine whether prosecutors abused their authority in bringing the charges forward before the president was elected in June 2025.

The inquiry will cover the prosecution’s handling of 12 cases, including six involving allegations against the president stemming from his 2010-2018 tenure as Seongnam mayor and Gyeonggi Province governor from 2018 to 2021.

If appointed, the nominee could direct the special counsel on how to handle the pending cases in light of the special prosecutors’ findings.

Opposition lawmakers questioned whether his long-standing ties to the president could undermine his ability to make a fair and objective decision.

The nominee and the president previously worked at the same law firm, and the nominee went on to head the city-affiliated Seongnam Industry Promotion Foundation during Lee’s mayorship.

“It’s prosecutors who withdraw charges, not me,” the nominee said during the hearing before the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee. “I don’t think it’s appropriate to answer a hypothetical question that assumes a particular outcome.”

Pressed over his ties to the president, the nominee stressed that he has “no intention of issuing an unreasonable directive that the public would find hard to accept.”

Rep. Joo Jin-woo of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) said the answer sounded as though the nominee intended to have the charges dropped.

The PPP legislator even called it “a retreat from the position of former Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho,” who said while in office that neither he nor the ministry had considered withdrawing the charges.

Rep. Kim Ki-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) dismissed the accusation against the nominee as politically motivated. “The charges should be dropped if the inquiry found that government agencies had targeted the president and fabricated a case against him," Kim said.

The nominee himself also rejected claims of favoritism, citing his work on prosecution and judicial reform in defending his qualifications.

“It’s true that I’ve known the president for a long time, but I’m not one of his close aides,” he said.

Asked about his ties to Kim Hyun-ji, a senior Cheong Wa Dae aide whom critics accuse of wielding influence behind the scenes, the nominee said, “I only got to know her later.”

He said he may have crossed paths with Kim while heading Seongnam Industry Promotion Foundation, but had no personal relationship with her.

Lawmakers also asked about a recent Supreme Court ruling involving former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and efforts to impeach Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae.

The nominee said it would be inappropriate for him to take a position on those issues.