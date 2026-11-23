Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) filed a petition with the Constitutional Court on Monday, arguing that their rights to vote on legislation were violated by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK)'s unilateral passage of a special counsel bill.

The PPP's move came after the DPK-controlled National Assembly railroaded the bill earlier this month that mandates a special counsel investigation into suspicions that prosecutors under the previous administration had indicted President Lee Jae Myung and others on fabricated evidence. PPP lawmakers had boycotted the vote in protest.

The PPP claimed that its lawmakers were not given sufficient time to review and deliberate on the details of the bill before its passage and said it filed a competence dispute against National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik and DPK Rep. Seo Young-kyo, chair of the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee.

The party argued that key clauses in the bill, including the scope of the special counsel investigation, were changed without sufficient deliberation by a subcommittee of the judiciary committee, and that the committee had passed the final version after unilaterally ending discussions requested by PPP lawmakers.

The legislation calls for appointing an independent counsel to investigate suspicions that the prosecution under former President Yoon Suk Yeol fabricated evidence or induced false testimonies to build cases against then opposition leader Lee and others.

The PPP has opposed the special counsel bill, accusing the DPK of seeking to cancel all indictments against Lee. The president faces several trials surrounding charges of involvement in corrupt development schemes, illegal remittances to North Korea and the misuse of a government charge card, stemming from his time as mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi Province.

Lee's trials have been suspended since he took office in June last year under an article of the Constitution that exempts a sitting president from criminal prosecution except in cases of insurrection or treason.