President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose for the second consecutive week last week to 37.3 percent, a poll showed Monday.

In a poll conducted on 2,514 adults nationwide from last Monday to Friday by Realmeter, positive assessments of Lee's job performance rose by 0.9 percentage point from the previous week, while negative assessments fell 1 percentage point to 59.9 percent.

Realmeter attributed the rise in Lee's approval rating to diplomatic and economic achievements, including his attendance at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summits in the Philippines and China, respectively, as well as his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

The pollster also cited South Korea's exports topping the US$1 trillion mark as a positive factor but said domestic concerns, such as the KOSPI stock market index falling below 5,000 points and the recent controversy over artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted cheating on the college entrance exam, held back further gains in his approval rating.

In a separate poll conducted on 1,010 adults last Thursday and Friday, support for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) stood at 42.5 percent, down 0.5 percentage point from the previous week, while support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) rose 1 percentage point to 35.6 percent.

The PPP has maintained its lead over the DPK since the second week of October.

Both surveys were commissioned by the Asia Business Daily and had a margin of error of 2 percentage points and 3.1 percentage points, respectively, at a 95 percent confidence level.



