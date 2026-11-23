Ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) Chairman Kim Min-seok heads into his 100th day in office on Tuesday, as party support slips amid a deepening factional feud, in stark contrast to the turnaround he promised.

Kim pledged during his leadership campaign to raise the DPK’s support by at least 10 percentage points within three months.

But a Gallup Korea poll released on Friday put the DPK’s support at 36 percent, down from 41 percent in a survey conducted from Aug. 11–13, just before Kim took office on Aug. 17.

Under the circumstances, Kim’s leadership will face another test as he tries to reunite the DPK and win over centrist voters while the party’s hard-liners push to impeach Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae — a move that could rally its base and alienate moderates.

“It appears the voters still don’t feel they can count on the ruling party to settle problems under Kim’s leadership,” said Jung Jae-hwan, a political science professor at Inha University.

“The move to impeach the chief justice will test whether Kim can keep the party focused on voters’ everyday concerns while managing a dispute with the judiciary.”

The impeachment push has split the party along factional lines. Hard-liners aligned with former DPK Chairman Jung Chung-rae continue to press for immediate impeachment. Kim, who defeated Jung in a bitterly contested leadership race, had initially proposed an inquiry by the National Assembly first. The party formally backed impeachment on Friday, but the two camps could still disagree over when to file the motion.

The dispute stems from a Supreme Court ruling under Cho that went against President Lee Jae Myung weeks before the 2025 presidential election. The ruling overturned Lee’s acquittal on charges of making false statements during his previous presidential campaign and ordered a new trial.

Shincheonji allegations

The fight over Cho adds to a series of disputes that have deepened the feud since Kim took office. During the August leadership race, Kim accused Jung’s supporters of forming a secret alliance with the Shincheonji religious sect.

He apologized on Nov. 3 after acknowledging he had no evidence for the claim, but Jung’s faction continued to demand that he take responsibility.

Tensions flared again on Nov. 13 when three Supreme Council members aligned with Jung — Reps. Choi Min-hee, Han Min-soo and Lee Sung-yun — boycotted a leadership meeting.

They protested Kim’s decision to order an ethics inquiry into Choi after a recording surfaced in which she said President Lee had opposed the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law declaration in December 2024.

Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University, said the factional feud could hurt the DPK’s chances in the 2028 parliamentary elections if it drags on.

“The ruling party candidates could go into the 2028 elections having to explain their party’s infighting instead of telling voters what they plan to do for them,” Shin said. “That could cost the party support among undecided voters, especially in closely contested districts.”