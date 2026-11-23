President Lee Jae Myung nominated former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil to head the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Monday.

Lee also tapped Lim Woong-soon, his second deputy national security adviser and a former ambassador to Canada, as foreign minister, and Hong Ihk-pyo, a former presidential secretary for political affairs and former floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), as unification minister.

Presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun announced the Cabinet reshuffle largely focused on the security and diplomacy sectors during a briefing at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. He said the changes would bring in new leadership to protect Korea’s interests as the international landscape shifts.

“Kang is the most suitable person to reinforce democratic oversight of the NIS, based on her strong belief in the neutrality of powerful organizations. She is also expected to resolve new security threats, such as cyberattacks, through international cooperation,” the chief of staff said.

A former Seoul High Court judge, Kang became Korea’s first female justice minister under the 2003-08 Roh Moo-hyun administration and now serves as ambassador for global climate and environment. If confirmed by the National Assembly, she would be the first woman to lead the spy agency in the history of the NIS and its predecessor agency, founded in 1961.

Lim Woong-soon is a career diplomat who served as a minister at the Korean Embassy in Washington and worked on North Korean nuclear issues at the foreign ministry.

“Lim Woong-soon is a suitable person to build on Korea-U.S. cooperation based on the ironclad alliance,” the chief of staff said, adding that the foreign minister nominee is expected to expand the horizons of diplomacy from security and trade to industry and advanced technology.

Hong, who stepped down as presidential secretary for political affairs earlier this month, previously worked at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy and served on the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee. The chief of staff said Hong was well placed to lead efforts to ease inter-Korean tensions and rebuild trust.

The reshuffle replaced Unification Minister Chung Dong-young and NIS Director Lee Jong-seok, both of whom had prioritized engagement with North Korea but were widely seen as contributing to recent frictions with Washington.

There are speculations that the changes are related to fallout from Chung’s March remarks to the National Assembly identifying Kusong as the site of a North Korean uranium enrichment facility, after which the U.S. restricted some intelligence sharing on North Korea. At an October parliamentary audit, NIS Director Lee confirmed that Washington had limited information sharing, citing Chung’s disclosure among the factors.

As U.S. restrictions on intelligence sharing and visa denials for Korean officials continued, calls grew from both the opposition and within the ruling camp for the two officials to be replaced over their roles in straining the alliance.



“The existing policy direction will remain in place,” the chief of staff said when asked whether friction with Washington or questions over the effectiveness of Seoul’s North Korea policy had influenced the reshuffle.

Along with the security-related positions, Rep. Han Jun-ho of the DPK was nominated for interior minister, while Kang Yu-jung, the president’s chief spokesperson, was nominated for culture minister.

Han, a two-term lawmaker, is a former MBC announcer who served on the DPK’s Supreme Council. Kang Yu-jung worked as a cultural critic and university professor and served on the Assembly’s Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee before becoming a presidential spokesperson.

The education minister position remains vacant after former Minister Choi Kyo-jin resigned Sunday over confusion surrounding measures to prevent cheating on the national college entrance exam. The chief of staff said the presidential office would move quickly to select a successor.