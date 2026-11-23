Ex-diplomat well versed in US, N. Korea tapped as foreign minister
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung nominated senior presidential security official Lim Woong-soon as foreign minister in South Korea. Lim has served as second deputy director of the National Security Office since Lee took office in June last year, assisting with foreign policy and security decisions. His diplomatic agenda includes implementing agreements with the United States, handling North Korea-related diplomacy and cooperating with China, Japan and other countries. Presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun said Lim was suited to advance the president’s national-interest-centered diplomacy.
Key Facts
- Lim entered the foreign service in 1988 and held posts in Austria, Italy, France and Spain.
- His previous roles include ambassador to Canada, deputy consul general in New York and minister for political affairs at the Korean Embassy in Washington.
- Lim was born in Daejeon in 1964 and graduated from Yonsei University’s economics department.
Foreign Minister nominee Lim Woong-soon, currently a senior presidential security official, is a former veteran diplomat well versed in relations with the United States and diplomacy with North Korea.
Since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June last year, Lim has served as the second deputy director of the National Security Office at Cheong Wa Dae, assisting the president in making key foreign policy and security decisions.
His nomination came as South Korea's chief diplomat faces a host of foreign policy tasks, ranging from implementing security, trade and investment agreements with the U.S. to handling North Korea-related diplomacy and ensuring cooperation with China, Japan and other countries.
Since entering foreign service in 1988, Lim has served in various posts at home and abroad, including as ambassador to Canada, deputy consul general in New York, minister for political affairs at the embassy in Washington, and other posts in Austria, Italy, France and Spain.
Presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun portrayed Lim as being well suited to maximize the achievements of "practical diplomacy centering on national interests" — a term referring to the president's foreign policy mantra — by strengthening cooperation with the U.S and expanding South Korea's overall diplomatic horizons.
The nominee was born in the central city of Daejeon in 1964. He graduated from Yonsei University's economics department.
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