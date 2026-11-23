Foreign Minister nominee Lim Woong-soon, currently a senior presidential security official, is a former veteran diplomat well versed in relations with the United States and diplomacy with North Korea.

Since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June last year, Lim has served as the second deputy director of the National Security Office at Cheong Wa Dae, assisting the president in making key foreign policy and security decisions.

His nomination came as South Korea's chief diplomat faces a host of foreign policy tasks, ranging from implementing security, trade and investment agreements with the U.S. to handling North Korea-related diplomacy and ensuring cooperation with China, Japan and other countries.

Since entering foreign service in 1988, Lim has served in various posts at home and abroad, including as ambassador to Canada, deputy consul general in New York, minister for political affairs at the embassy in Washington, and other posts in Austria, Italy, France and Spain.

Presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun portrayed Lim as being well suited to maximize the achievements of "practical diplomacy centering on national interests" — a term referring to the president's foreign policy mantra — by strengthening cooperation with the U.S and expanding South Korea's overall diplomatic horizons.

The nominee was born in the central city of Daejeon in 1964. He graduated from Yonsei University's economics department.