Kang Yu-jung, the senior presidential spokesperson nominated as culture minister Monday, is a cultural specialist who worked for nearly two decades as a film and literary critic and columnist.

Kang, 51, first gained prominence in 2005 when she swept three prizes in that year's newspaper literary contests, winning in film criticism from the Dong-A Ilbo and in literary criticism from the Chosun Ilbo and the Kyunghyang Shinmun.

As a critic and columnist, Kang regularly appeared on television programs about film and wrote for daily newspapers. She also published several books on cinema and taught at Korea University and Kangnam University.

Her interest in the arts extended beyond criticism. Last year, she received a special award at the Korea Dance Awards in recognition of her support for dance and her contributions to developing and popularizing the art form.

Kang entered politics in the 2024 general election, winning a proportional representation seat with the Democratic Alliance of Korea, a coalition party led by the Democratic Party of Korea.

As a member of the National Assembly's culture, sports and tourism committee, she introduced legislation related to the culture and arts sector, including bills to expand the use of standard contracts and improve working conditions for workers in the field.

She later served as the Democratic Party's floor spokesperson under floor leader Park Chan-dae, and worked as a spokesperson for Lee's campaign during the 2025 presidential election.

Kang was appointed a presidential spokesperson in June last year and promoted to senior presidential spokesperson in April.