3-term lawmaker with N. Korea expertise tapped as unification minister
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung tapped Hong Ihk-pyo, a three-term lawmaker with North Korea expertise, as unification minister nominee. Hong served in the National Assembly from 2012 to 2024 and was the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s floor leader from September 2023 to May 2024. He later became senior presidential secretary for political affairs, coordinating with the Assembly and political parties. If confirmed, he will succeed Chung Dong-young, who has served as minister since July last year.
Key Facts
- Hong was born in 1967 and studied political science at Hanyang University.
- Before entering politics, Hong worked as a researcher at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy and as a policy adviser to the Ministry of Unification.
- Hong also taught as a professor at the University of North Korean Studies.
- When Hong was appointed senior presidential secretary for political affairs, Lee described him as reasonable and amicable and praised his practice of tolerance and cooperation through compromise and agreement.
Unification Minister nominee Hong Ihk-pyo is a three-term lawmaker and a close political ally of President Lee Jae Myung with North Korea expertise.
Born in 1967, he studied political science at Hanyang University. Before entering politics, he worked as a researcher at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy and as a policy adviser to the Ministry of Unification. He also taught as a professor at the University of North Korean Studies.
He won election to the National Assembly three times, serving from 2012 to 2024.
Hong served as floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea from September 2023 to May 2024 when Lee was party chair.
Earlier this year, Hong was appointed as senior presidential secretary for political affairs, handling coordination with the National Assembly and the political parties.
At that time, the president described Hong as "reasonable and amicable," a lawmaker who "continuously practiced politics of tolerance and cooperation" in the belief that confrontation can be solved through "compromise and agreement."
If confirmed, he will succeed Chung Dong-young, who has served as unification minister since July last year.
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