Unification Minister nominee Hong Ihk-pyo is a three-term lawmaker and a close political ally of President Lee Jae Myung with North Korea expertise.

Born in 1967, he studied political science at Hanyang University. Before entering politics, he worked as a researcher at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy and as a policy adviser to the Ministry of Unification. He also taught as a professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

He won election to the National Assembly three times, serving from 2012 to 2024.

Hong served as floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea from September 2023 to May 2024 when Lee was party chair.

Earlier this year, Hong was appointed as senior presidential secretary for political affairs, handling coordination with the National Assembly and the political parties.

At that time, the president described Hong as "reasonable and amicable," a lawmaker who "continuously practiced politics of tolerance and cooperation" in the belief that confrontation can be solved through "compromise and agreement."

If confirmed, he will succeed Chung Dong-young, who has served as unification minister since July last year.