Rep. Han Jun-ho, tapped to lead the interior ministry, is a two-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) who formerly worked as a news anchor.

Born in 1974 in the southwestern city of Jeonju, Han graduated from Yonsei University with a degree in mathematics before joining local broadcaster MBC as a newscaster in 2003.

He left MBC in 2018 and worked at the presidential office under then President Moon Jae-in as a communications official.

Han was elected as a lawmaker for the DPK in the 2020 general elections before winning his second term in the 2024 elections.

He currently serves as a ranking member of the parliamentary science, ICT, broadcasting and communications committee.

"As a two-term lawmaker and a former journalist, (Han) racked up legislative experience in various sectors, such as land, transport and artificial intelligence (AI)," Lim Kwang-hyun, presidential chief of staff, said.

"He is expected to robustly secure public safety and inject vitality into region-led growth."