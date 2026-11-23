2-term lawmaker nominated to lead interior ministry
Summary
Rep. Han Jun-ho was nominated to lead the interior ministry in a Cabinet reshuffle announced Monday. The two-term Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker previously worked as an MBC news anchor and a communications official at the presidential office. Presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun said Han’s legislative experience was expected to help secure public safety and support region-led growth.
Key Facts
- Han was born in 1974 in Jeonju and graduated from Yonsei University with a degree in mathematics.
- He joined MBC as a newscaster in 2003 and left the broadcaster in 2018.
- Han worked as a communications official at the presidential office under then President Moon Jae-in.
- He was elected to the National Assembly in 2020 and won a second term in 2024.
- Han currently serves as a ranking member of the parliamentary science, ICT, broadcasting and communications committee.
Rep. Han Jun-ho, tapped to lead the interior ministry, is a two-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) who formerly worked as a news anchor.
Born in 1974 in the southwestern city of Jeonju, Han graduated from Yonsei University with a degree in mathematics before joining local broadcaster MBC as a newscaster in 2003.
He left MBC in 2018 and worked at the presidential office under then President Moon Jae-in as a communications official.
Han was elected as a lawmaker for the DPK in the 2020 general elections before winning his second term in the 2024 elections.
He currently serves as a ranking member of the parliamentary science, ICT, broadcasting and communications committee.
"As a two-term lawmaker and a former journalist, (Han) racked up legislative experience in various sectors, such as land, transport and artificial intelligence (AI)," Lim Kwang-hyun, presidential chief of staff, said.
"He is expected to robustly secure public safety and inject vitality into region-led growth."
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