The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) laid out its grounds Sunday for impeaching Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae and said it would seek a National Assembly vote by the end of December, drawing criticism that the move could undermine judicial independence.

At its first public briefing at the Assembly, the party’s impeachment task force pointed to the Supreme Court’s handling of President Lee Jae Myung’s election law case and Cho’s refusal to recommend a new candidate for a vacant Supreme Court seat.

“We will do our utmost to finalize the impeachment motion as quickly as possible and bring it to a vote in the National Assembly before the end of December,” said Rep. Yang Bu-nam, who leads the task force. He did not give a date for filing the motion.

Other grounds previously raised by the party include the court’s response to the Dec. 3, 2024, martial law declaration, allegations over court operating expenses and cash payments, and Cho’s refusal to testify before the Assembly.

The DPK made pursuing Cho’s impeachment its official position Friday, a day after the Supreme Court sent former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s insurrection case back to the Seoul High Court.

The court found insufficient evidence that Han intended to subvert the constitutional order when he urged then-President Yoon Suk Yeol to convene a Cabinet meeting before the latter declared martial law. It upheld findings that some of Han’s actions after the declaration amounted to participation in the insurrection.

Yang said the ruling had pushed the party’s patience to its limit.

“We will not cite the substance of the ruling as a ground for impeachment,” he said. The task force will review allegations of serious procedural flaws in how the court heard the case, he added.

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has called the impeachment push political retaliation.

“Did the DPK decide to pursue impeachment first and only then look for grounds?” PPP chief spokesperson Rep. Choi Bo-yun said in a statement Sunday, accusing the DPK of deciding to pursue impeachment before establishing its grounds. She urged the ruling party to drop the effort, warning that impeaching Cho over a ruling backed by a majority of Supreme Court justices would undermine judicial independence.



“It was a very emotional decision,” said Lee Jong-hoon, a political commentator and adviser at Daeryun Law Firm, referring to the DPK’s decision to pursue impeachment after the ruling in Han’s case.

Lee said DPK leader Kim Min-seok had previously urged the party to hold a parliamentary inquiry first and give impeachment more thought. “I thought the Supreme Court got it right,” Lee said of the court’s judgment on Han’s actions before martial law was declared.

Dispute over vacant seat

The dispute over the vacant seat turns on whether the president can require the chief justice to recommend a different candidate.

Under the Constitution, the president appoints Supreme Court justices on the chief justice’s recommendation and with the Assembly’s consent. The DPK argues that Cho’s refusal to put forward another candidate infringed on the president’s appointment power.

In a statement opposing the DPK’s earlier push for a parliamentary inquiry into Cho, Kim Hyun, standing representative of People Making Good Laws, argued that the Constitution imposes no duty on the chief justice to consult the president in advance or recommend a replacement candidate.

“Raising the prospect of an inquiry and impeachment over the exercise of a constitutional power amounts to political pressure on the chief justice to exercise his nominating authority in line with the president’s wishes,” Kim said.

The rift between Lee and Cho dates back to the 2025 presidential campaign. On May 1, 2025, just over a month before the election, the Supreme Court’s full bench overturned an appeals court ruling that had acquitted Lee, then the DPK candidate, of violating the Public Official Election Act. It sent the case back to the Seoul High Court.

The DPK accused the court of rushing the case to influence the vote. The court said it had reviewed the case swiftly and thoroughly in keeping with election law.

The two clashed again in August, when Cho recommended Sohn Bong-ki, a senior judge at the Daegu District Court, for a Supreme Court seat. The presidential office declined to submit the nomination to the Assembly for confirmation and asked Cho to put forward another candidate.

Cho rejected the request in September, saying the presidential office had failed to give a specific reason or identify a constitutional basis for it. The presidential office countered that his interpretation infringed on the president’s appointment power.