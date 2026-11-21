President Lee Jae Myung visited an artificial intelligence (AI) data center construction site in the southern port city of Ulsan on Saturday, a day after he concluded a four-day trip to the Philippines and China.

The visit was aimed at checking the progress of the government-led "mega projects" aimed at transforming three regional provinces -- the central region of Chungcheong, the southwestern region of Honam and the southern region of Yeongnam -- into hubs for cutting-edge industries, such as AI data centers, physical AI and advanced semiconductors.

"AI data centers are a major source of demand for semiconductors and key infrastructure behind physical AI, such as robots and autonomous vehicles," Lee said as he toured the construction site of an AI data center operated by SK.

"I expect the successful progress of the AI data center project in Ulsan will serve as a catalyst for additional investments from global AI companies," he added.

Lee said that the three mega projects will play a crucial role in promoting balanced regional growth, noting the government plans to provide support to resolve a shortage of construction workers for such advanced facilities.

"When the world is under a heated race, speed is crucial," he emphasized.

Lee was accompanied by executives from SK Group, including SK Telecom's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jung Jai-hun, as well as Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon and other related government officials.

Earlier in the day, Lee said in a social media post he is visiting the southeastern city of Ulsan, some 310 kilometers south of Seoul, and plans to meet with the people and lawmakers representing the city.



