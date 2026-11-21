President Lee Jae Myung reiterated Saturday that the government will offer 100 million won ($75,000) in reward to anyone reporting those who cheated on this week's college entrance exam, calling the misconduct a "crime as serious as corruption" involving government officials.

Lee made the comments on social media, saying the reward will be provided per case of cheating, meaning the total reward could be greater than 100 million won if one reports multiple cheating cases at once.

Lee also said that if a cheater turns themselves in for their own cheating and reports other accomplices, they will receive a reduced punishment for their offense while still being paid the full reward for reporting.

"Cheating on the college entrance exam is a crime as serious as corruption by public officials," Lee said. "We will track cheaters down to the very end and strictly punish exam cheating that steals the lifelong efforts of hundreds of thousands of test-takers."

Offering cash rewards is one of the anti-cheating measures the government has come up with amid growing concerns over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) during national exams, following the admission by this year's certified tax accountant exam top scorer that he had cheated with the help of AI and digital devices.

The concerns were further heightened by allegations that a 32-year-old man who earned a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET) had used AI to cheat. The man was found dead at a motel in Seoul on the day of the college entrance exam after failing to show up for a live exam session that he had promised to attend to prove he never cheated.

The College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), commonly known as Suneung, is the culmination of years of rigorous study for many students and is widely seen as a major life event in South Korea, where university admission can heavily influence career prospects.



