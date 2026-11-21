The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) is expected to initiate a parliamentary motion to impeach the Supreme Court chief justice on Dec. 3, the second anniversary of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol's 2024 martial law bid, the party's spokesman said Saturday.

Rep. Cho Gye-won, the spokesman, made the remark a day after the DPK made an official decision to seek the impeachment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae over its accusation that the top court complied with Yoon's martial law declaration, its decision to send President Lee Jae Myung's election law case back to the appeals court and other reasons.

Though no official decision or discussions have been made, Rep. Cho said there appears to be a tacit "consensus" in the party about initiating the motion on Dec. 3, a point in time that he said can "demonstrate a firm determination to root out the insurrection."



