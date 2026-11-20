South Korea has reclaimed the world's top spot in a United Nations survey of e-government development for the first time in 12 years, the interior ministry said Friday.

In the U.N. E-Government Survey 2026, South Korea ranked first among 194 countries in the E-Government Development Index (EGDI), scoring 0.9794, the ministry said.

Denmark came in second with 0.9777, followed by Singapore with 0.9722, Saudi Arabia 0.9721 and the United Arab Emirates 0.9711. The United States placed 13th with a score of 0.9440, while Japan came in 29th with 0.8968 and China 41st with 0.8743. North Korea ranked 190th, with a score of 0.2166, according to the ministry.

Since 2002, the U.N. has conducted a biennial assessment of e-government development across its 193 member states. This year, Palestine was also included in the evaluation. The EGDI measures the level of e-government development based on three components: the Online Service Index (OSI), the Telecommunication Infrastructure Index (TII) and the Human Capital Index (HCI).

By category, South Korea ranked fourth in the OSI, fifth in the TII and 11th in the HCI. The ministry attributed the country's return to the top overall ranking partly to a six-place improvement in its HCI ranking over the past two years.

South Korea previously topped the U.N. survey for three consecutive editions, in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Since then, it has remained among the leading countries, placing third in 2016 and 2018, second in 2020, third in 2022, and fourth in 2024.



