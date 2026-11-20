Lee's approval rating rises to 40 percent
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating rose to 40 percent in a Gallup Korea poll conducted from Tuesday through Thursday. Positive assessments increased 1 percentage point from the previous week, while disapproval edged down to 49 percent. Diplomacy was the most cited reason for approval, while economic and livelihood issues became the leading reason for disapproval. The poll also found greater support for opposition candidates than ruling-camp candidates in the 2028 general elections.
Key Facts
- The survey questioned 1,001 people aged 18 and older and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
- Ten percent of respondents withheld an opinion on Lee’s handling of state affairs.
- Among those who approved of Lee’s performance, 24 percent cited diplomacy, 12 percent economic and livelihood issues, 9 percent communication, and 7 percent policies for ordinary people and welfare.
- Among those who disapproved, 18 percent cited economic and livelihood issues, 13 percent moral issues and attempts to evade personal legal proceedings, 12 percent real estate policies, and 5 percent national defense, security and North Korea-related issues.
- Support for the Democratic Party of Korea fell 3 percentage points to 36 percent, while support for the People Power Party rose 2 points to 28 percent.
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose to 40 percent this week from the previous week, a Gallup Korea poll showed Friday.
The survey, conducted from Tuesday through Thursday on 1,001 people aged 18 and older, showed that positive assessments of Lee's performance edged up 1 percentage point from the previous week, when the figure stood at 39 percent.
Those who disapproved of Lee's handling of state affairs edged down to 49 percent, while 10 percent withheld their opinion.
Lee's approval rating has fluctuated between the high 30s and low-to-mid 40s since reaching 44 percent in the second week of August.
Among those who positively assessed Lee's performance, 24 percent cited diplomacy as the main reason, followed by economic and livelihood issues at 12 percent, communication at 9 percent, and policies for ordinary people and welfare at 7 percent.
Economic and livelihood issues were cited by 18 percent of those who disapproved of Lee's performance, making them the most frequently cited reason.
They were followed by moral issues and attempts to evade personal legal proceedings at 13 percent, real estate policies at 12 percent, and national defense, security and North Korea-related issues at 5 percent.
Gallup Korea said that, for the first time in four months, economic and livelihood issues had replaced real estate policies as the top reason for negative assessments.
Support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea fell 3 percentage points to 36 percent, while support for the main opposition People Power Party rose 2 percentage points to 28 percent.
Notably, 47 percent of respondents favored electing opposition party candidates in the 2028 general elections to keep the Lee administration in check, while 37 percent supported candidates from the ruling camp to back the government.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
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