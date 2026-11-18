The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Wednesday welcomed a lower court's decision to acquit Daegu Mayor Choo Kyung-ho of charges related to the 2024 martial law bid, while the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) called for an immediate appeal.

Choo was accused of obstructing a National Assembly vote to lift former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration in late 2024, when he was the PPP's floor leader. He was suspected of deliberately changing the venue of an emergency party meeting three times on Dec. 3 in an attempt to block lawmakers from taking part in the parliamentary vote.

"I express my respect to the judiciary for its just decision," PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok wrote on Facebook, shortly after the Seoul Central District Court delivered the verdict.

He also claimed the acquittal marked an end to what he described as the government's attempt to frame his party as insurrectionists.

PPP floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig echoed Jang's criticism, calling the court's acquittal a "completely expected" ruling.

Rep. Jeong said the party will consider filing a criminal complaint against special counsel Cho Eun-suk for alleged distortion of the law.

The special counsel team had sought a 20-year prison term for Choo.

The ruling party strongly criticized the court's decision, calling on the special counsel to immediately file for an appeal.

"The court's acquittal is an affront to history," DPK chief spokesperson Park Sung-joon said during a briefing at the National Assembly. "It is a completely unacceptable verdict."

"If the floor leader who had blocked the vote to lift martial law is innocent, what does that make of the citizens who risked their lives to protect the National Assembly?" he said.

The spokesperson urged the higher court to hold accountable those responsible for obstructing the parliamentary vote.

DPK Chair Kim Min-seok warned that the court's "regressive" verdict will be "judged by the people and by history."

"Absurdly, the court did not recognize Choo's involvement in the insurrection," Kim wrote on Facebook. "The court is taking the lead in dismantling the freedom and democracy that the people of Korea have fought so hard to protect."

Only 18 of the PPP's 108 lawmakers participated in the parliamentary vote to lift martial law following Yoon's declaration.