The leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) said Tuesday that the party will push for legislation to bar those caught using artificial intelligence (AI) to cheat on national exams from retaking the tests, including the annual college entrance exam, for up to 10 years.

Rep. Kim Min-seok's remarks came after the top scorer on the country's national tax accountant exam admitted to having used a microcamera and AI-assisted devices to cheat, raising concerns ahead of Thursday's nationwide college entrance exam.

"We will prepare legislation to bar those caught cheating from taking the exam for up to 10 years," Kim said on the DPK's official YouTube channel.

"Currently, those caught cheating on national exams face a five-year ban, while those caught cheating on the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) are barred from retaking the exam the following year," Kim said, referring to the nationwide college entrance exam.

Extending the ban to up to 10 years for all exams would effectively deprive them permanently of their opportunity to ever take the exam and deter students from attempting to cheat in the first place, Kim added.

The government earlier said it will push to extend the ban on CSAT cheaters to three years.

Separately, DPK Rep. Kim Moon-soo, along with 12 other ruling party lawmakers, proposed a revision to the Higher Education Act that would extend the ban on CSAT cheaters to five years and require universities to share records of such misconduct with other colleges.

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) criticized the government for failing to effectively address the incidents.

"What the education ministry announced as measures can hardly be considered measures," PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok wrote on his Facebook. "It would not even suffice to call the ministry incompetent, irresponsible, indiscriminate and reckless."

The PPP also took aim at Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin, who told a parliamentary session the previous day that he was too old to detect AI-assisted cheating, when asked whether he was confident he could catch students cheating on the CSAT.

"Just three days ahead of the CSAT, all the education minister did was blame his age," PPP chief spokesperson Park Choong-kwon said in a commentary.

The DPK called for thorough preparations ahead of this week's CSAT, urging authorities to establish clear guidelines for handling suspected AI cheating.

The case involving the tax accountant exam was the latest in a series of AI-assisted cheating incidents in Korea, where test takers have recently been caught using AI glasses on university entrance exams and middle and high school tests.



