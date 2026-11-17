Lee calls exam cheating 'grave crime,' proposes 100 million won reward for tipoffs
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung called on officials in Manila Tuesday to prepare strict measures against AI-assisted cheating ahead of Thursday’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). He described cheating as a grave crime that undermines social trust and said the government would follow a zero-tolerance policy. Lee said the government plans to offer more than 100 million won per confirmed case to people who report cheating involving advanced gadgets. The measures follow a tax accountant exam top scorer’s confession that he cheated using AI and digital devices.
Key Facts
- Lee said the Suneung represents fairness and a ladder of opportunity in South Korean society.
- The proposed reward is over 100 million won, equivalent in the article to $74,805, for each confirmed report involving advanced gadgets.
- The government announced physical checks of test takers’ glasses, stickers covering clothing buttons and Wi-Fi blocking in and near test sites.
- Test takers caught cheating face a 10-year CSAT ban and criminal punishment.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called on officials Tuesday to thoroughly prepare anti-cheating measures for the nationwide college entrance exam set to take place this week, describing cheating as a "grave crime" that undermines social trust.
Lee made the remarks during an emergency meeting to inspect the country's readiness for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), also known in Korean as Suneung, scheduled for Thursday, following widespread concerns over cheating using artificial intelligence (AI).
"The Suneung is a symbol of fairness and a ladder of opportunity in our society," Lee said during a video meeting held from Manila, as he wrapped up his visit to the city for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.
"We must take strict action against those who engage in misconduct, adhering to a zero-tolerance policy," Lee added, while asking officials to come up with response measures against AI-assisted cheating, saying such misconduct could be repeated due to the development of technology and related devices.
In a subsequent social media post, Lee said the government plans to offer a reward of over 100 million won ($74,805) per case to those who report instances of cheating involving advanced gadgets, should the case be confirmed.
"Do not ruin your life by needlessly gambling on a stroke of luck. Give it up, both for yourself and everyone else," Lee wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
South Korea has been rocked by the recent confession by the top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam that he cheated with the help of AI and digital devices.
The incident deepened worries that such a method could be used in the upcoming CSAT, prompting the government to announce a series of measures to prevent the exam from being undermined by AI-assisted cheating.
Anti-cheating measures announced earlier Tuesday include physically checking all glasses worn by test takers, covering buttons on their clothes with stickers and blocking Wi-Fi networks inside and near the test sites.
The government also warned that test takers caught cheating will be banned from the CSAT for the next 10 years, while facing criminal punishment.
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