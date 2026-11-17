The presidential office said Tuesday it has formed a dedicated task force to devise countermeasures amid growing public concerns over cheating with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Cheong Wa Dae said its emergency response task force on AI-assisted cheating was launched under the guidance of chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun and held its first meeting Monday. Discussions reportedly focused on measures to prevent AI-enabled cheating during Thursday's college entrance exam and respond to suspected cases.

Lim instructed relevant staff, including officials from the presidential education secretary's office, the situation room and cybersecurity teams within the National Security Office, to remain on emergency duty through the day of this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

Cheong Wa Dae said it plans to keep the task force operational for the time being to develop countermeasures against AI-related cheating in next year's CSAT, as well as long-term strategies to address potential academic dishonesty involving increasingly advanced AI technologies.



