Cabinet passes motion to promulgate bill mandating special counsel probe into alleged fabricated indictments
Summary
The Cabinet on Tuesday passed a motion to promulgate a bill requiring a special counsel investigation into alleged fabricated indictments against President Lee Jae Myung and others. Prime Minister Han Seong-sook presided over the meeting while Lee was away for annual regional summits. The law takes effect when published in the official gazette. The People Power Party opposes the measure, while Cheong Wa Dae says it is intended to investigate alleged prosecutorial abuse under the previous administration.
Key Facts
- The National Assembly approved the bill earlier this month under the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.
- The legislation calls for an independent counsel to investigate allegations that prosecutors fabricated evidence or induced false statements to build cases against Lee and others.
- The People Power Party called the bill Lee’s “prison break” law and argued that it would let him nullify his trials and acquit himself of the charges.
- Lee’s trials have been suspended since he took office in June last year.
- The charges against Lee stem from his time as Seongnam mayor and Gyeonggi Province governor and include alleged involvement in corrupt development schemes, illegal remittances to North Korea and misuse of a government charge card.
The Cabinet on Tuesday passed a motion to promulgate a parliament-approved bill mandating a special counsel investigation into suspicions that prosecutors under the preceding administration had indicted President Lee Jae Myung and others on fabricated evidence.
The Cabinet meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Han Seong-sook as Lee was away for annual regional summits. The bill, which the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK)-controlled National Assembly approved earlier this month, takes effect upon publication in the official gazette.
The legislation calls for appointing an independent counsel to investigate suspicions that the prosecution under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration had fabricated evidence or induced false statements to build cases against then opposition leader Lee and others.
The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has vehemently opposed the bill and demanded Lee veto it, claiming the bill amounts to the president nullifying his own trials and ultimately acquitting himself of the charges against him. The party even denounced it as Lee's "prison break" law.
The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae has rejected the claim, saying the bill is aimed not at protecting the president, but at investigating the prosecution's alleged abuse of power during the previous administration because the prosecution cannot investigate itself.
Lee's trials have been suspended since he took office in June last year. He faces charges of involvement in corrupt development schemes, illegal remittances to North Korea and the misuse of a government charge card, stemming from his time as mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi Province.
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