The Cabinet on Tuesday passed a motion to promulgate a parliament-approved bill mandating a special counsel investigation into suspicions that prosecutors under the preceding administration had indicted President Lee Jae Myung and others on fabricated evidence.

The Cabinet meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Han Seong-sook as Lee was away for annual regional summits. The bill, which the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK)-controlled National Assembly approved earlier this month, takes effect upon publication in the official gazette.

The legislation calls for appointing an independent counsel to investigate suspicions that the prosecution under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration had fabricated evidence or induced false statements to build cases against then opposition leader Lee and others.

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has vehemently opposed the bill and demanded Lee veto it, claiming the bill amounts to the president nullifying his own trials and ultimately acquitting himself of the charges against him. The party even denounced it as Lee's "prison break" law.

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae has rejected the claim, saying the bill is aimed not at protecting the president, but at investigating the prosecution's alleged abuse of power during the previous administration because the prosecution cannot investigate itself.

Lee's trials have been suspended since he took office in June last year. He faces charges of involvement in corrupt development schemes, illegal remittances to North Korea and the misuse of a government charge card, stemming from his time as mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi Province.



