The Democratic Party’s takeover of both chambers of the U.S. Congress will complicate pending negotiations between Seoul and Washington and Korea must step up efforts to explain its positions to U.S. lawmakers, said Rep. Hong Kee-won, vice chairman of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.

Even though the two governments had already reached agreements on nuclear-powered submarines, uranium enrichment programs and investment in the U.S., Hong said the “situation has become more complex than when Republicans held the majority,” as advancing those initiatives requires congressional approval and legislation.

“Previously, securing an agreement with the administration alone was enough, whereas now we must build a degree of consensus within Congress to move forward,” Hong said in an interview with The Korea Times on Wednesday.

Hong, a two-term lawmaker with the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, previously served as a diplomat and presidential adviser specializing in China and trade. He was named vice chairman of the National Assembly committee on Aug. 11.

His remarks came amid lingering friction in Seoul-Washington security and trade ties, ranging from delays in investment negotiations to restrictions on intelligence sharing about North Korea, with many expecting that the Democrats’ recent electoral victory may not necessarily benefit South Korea.

Hong said uncertainty has grown on two fronts after Democratic governors-elect in Texas and Alaska took cautious positions.

The first is a gas-fired power plant in Texas, selected as the first project under Korea’s $350 billion investment commitment under the joint fact sheet between the two countries. The plant is intended to supply electricity to data centers in the state.

The second is the Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline project, which U.S. President Donald Trump has pressed Seoul to join. Unlike the Texas plant, the Alaska project has not been confirmed as part of the investment package; Seoul has made no commitment and is still reviewing its commercial viability.

For Seoul, the electoral shift raises fresh doubts about commercial viability, which remains a point of contention between the two countries.

“While the U.S. government needs to guarantee that offtake demand, the Texas power plant deal was made without such assurances. Now, with a Democratic governor-elect in Texas taking a cautious stance on data center expansion, uncertainty has grown over whether even the first project can be commercially viable and attract buyers for its electricity once the plant is built,” he said.

On the Alaska project, he noted, “Given that Democrats oppose the Alaska LNG project over environmental concerns, uncertainty surrounding these initiatives has undeniably grown and the situation may change.”

Despite the differences, Hong said the alliance between Seoul and Washington remains “firm,” describing recent U.S. visa reviews and denials involving Korean lawmakers as individual cases resulting from stricter screening rather than a broader political signal.

He called on Seoul to intensify its engagement with Washington to clear up misunderstandings and move negotiations forward.

“Korea must step up outreach to Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. to build consensus. In particular, Seoul needs to reassure Congress that its nuclear-powered submarine and civilian uranium enrichment programs pose no proliferation risks,” he said, adding that Korean lawmakers should actively engage with their American counterparts through the Korea-U.S. Parliamentarians' Union, a group launched last year.

On Coupang, the U.S.-headquartered e-commerce company whose treatment by Korean regulators has drawn criticism from some Republican politicians, Hong said claims of discrimination stem from a cultural misunderstanding. Insiders believe the dispute has weighed on pending bilateral negotiations.

“Although Coupang is legally incorporated in the U.S., the vast majority of the South Korean public thinks of it as a Korean firm,” he said, as the company generates most of its revenue in Korea.

“The claim that the company is being discriminated against or treated unfairly simply because it is a U.S. firm stems entirely from a misunderstanding rooted in cultural differences.”

If anything, he added, Seoul may have extended more favorable treatment to U.S. companies on the basis of the alliance.

“We hope the U.S. government and Congress will understand the matter in that context. Seoul is doing its best to explain its stance, but its lobbying power pales in comparison to Coupang’s, making it harder to get its message across and leading to misunderstandings.”

Regarding Korea’s push to retake wartime operational control (OPCON) from the U.S., he said the transfer can take place without weakening allied readiness.

"While the abstract nature of the conditions for the transfer leaves room for differing interpretations, the agreement on the transfer between Seoul and Washington remains firm … Even after OPCON is transferred, a Korean commander and a U.S. deputy commander will lead within the existing combined defense framework — ensuring the transition can move forward without weakening alliance readiness,” Hong said.

He argued that Seoul should take responsibility for its own security rather than undermine its own defense posture by doubting its own capabilities.

“Korea, a top-10 global economy and major defense power, must take responsibility for its own defense and strengthen its military readiness. So the argument that we cannot defend ourselves is simply unacceptable.”