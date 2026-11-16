The People Power Party (PPP) on Monday warned Cabinet ministers not to approve a special counsel bill over alleged fabricated indictments against President Lee Jae Myung.

The main opposition party issued the warning while holding its Supreme Council meeting outside Cheong Wa Dae for the second consecutive week in protest against the bill that calls for a special counsel investigation into allegations of fabricated indictments against Lee and others.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the bill at its meeting Tuesday, presided over by Prime Minister Han Seong-sook. Lee is currently overseas to attend the ASEAN and APEC summits.

The PPP warned that Cabinet ministers would become accomplices in Lee's "prison break" if they take part in approving the bill.

"Tomorrow, the so-called Lee Jae Myung prison break bill will be put to a vote at a Cabinet meeting, from which the president has effectively fled. It could mark the final day of the rule of law in our country. The moment the bill is approved, we will all become citizens of a dictatorship," PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said.

"If the bill is approved at tomorrow's Cabinet meeting, every Cabinet minister will be added to the list of accomplices. Prime Minister Han will become the ringleader of this prison-break scheme. Even judges who grant the time necessary for this escape will also be considered accomplices," he said.

PPP floor leader Jeong Jeom-sig said the president appeared to have sought to delegate responsibility for approving the bill to the prime minister out of fears of public backlash.

"Prime Minister Han must not approve the bill under any circumstances. Otherwise, she will be branded for the rest of her life as an accomplice to Lee and a co-conspirator in his prison break," Jeong said.

The PPP held its Supreme Council meeting and a general meeting of its lawmakers outside the presidential office on Nov. 9 and 10, respectively, in protest against the bill.

PPP lawmakers have also staged one-person protests across the country and held large-scale rallies near Gyeongbokgung Station in Seoul and Busan Station in the southeastern city. They plan to hold further rallies in Daegu on Saturday, Gyeongju on Nov. 25 and Yongin on Nov. 26.