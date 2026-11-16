President Lee Jae Myung has approved requests for parliamentary confirmation hearings for Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol and Ahn Duk-su, his pick to head the National Tax Service (NTS), the presidential office said Monday.

Lee nominated the two officials on Nov. 6.

Their confirmation hearings are expected to focus on their qualifications and policy positions on key government issues, including prosecution reform and tax administration.

Lee Yong-cheol worked on prosecution reform while serving as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs and legal affairs under former President Roh Moo-hyun, who served from 2003 to 2008.

Lee also served on the transition team after Lee Jae Myung was elected mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul, in June 2010. Before his nomination, he headed the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

Questions are expected to focus on allegations surrounding his role in the 2015 Daejang-dong development project, which was launched while Lee Jae Myung was mayor of Seongnam.

Ahn is a career tax official with extensive experience in tax investigations and administration.

He has headed the Seoul Regional Tax Office since July and previously oversaw investigations into companies suspected of tax evasion.

As head of the NTS' Investigation Bureau, Ahn was recognized for cracking down on tax evasion involving stock market manipulation and other unfair trading practices that harmed retail investors.

His hearing is expected to focus on his plans to promote tax fairness and strengthen efforts to combat tax evasion.

The National Assembly is required to complete the hearings within 20 days of receiving the president's requests.