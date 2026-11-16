National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik said Monday that the Assembly will take the lead in revising the Constitution to allow presidents to serve two four-year terms, excluding the current president.

“This constitutional revision will be pursued under three core principles. First, it will be led by the National Assembly; second, a consecutive term for the incumbent president is not up for discussion; and third, it will proceed through bipartisan consensus and public consent,” Cho said during a press conference at the National Assembly.

“Constitutional revision is a blueprint for the nation’s future and a work of our time that can no longer be delayed.”

Cho said he launched an advisory committee on constitutional amendments under the speaker’s office and named former Speakers Kim Hyong-o and Chung Sye-kyun as co-chairs.

“Both led the National Assembly and are respected elder statesmen who possess deep insight into constitutional revision as well as experience pushing it forward,” he said, adding that their appointments are meant to advance a bipartisan amendment free from political motives.

The committee will map out the agenda and procedures for the 10th constitutional amendment.

“It will broadly examine the constitutional framework the public wants, ranging from the preamble and fundamental rights to the governance structure,” Cho said.

Cho’s remarks came amid speculation that President Lee Jae Myung could seek another term under the new Constitution. Speculation increased in July, when Cho said during a press conference that whether an incumbent president could run for a second term would be up to the people to decide.

Under the current Constitution, presidents are restricted to a single five-year term and any amendment extending presidential terms or altering reelection rules does not apply to the sitting president at the time of its proposal.

The speaker said a Constitutional amendment could also explicitly state that the revision does not apply to the incumbent.

Cho set a target of completing the amendment by 2027, noting that the year marks the 40th anniversary of the 1987 Constitution, which he said fails to reflect the changes of the decades since.

“Next year is an election-free year, allowing us to work without political calculations. I intend to do my utmost to reach a consensus on a constitutional revision bill next year,” Cho said, adding the ultimate goal is to pass the amendment within the term of the 22nd National Assembly.

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) said it opposed constitutional revision under the current administration, claiming that the amendment is intended to benefit Lee, who faces criminal charges, and urging Cho to step down.



“The PPP will not pursue constitutional revision under the current administration,” Rep. Jeong Jeom-sig, floor leader for the PPP, said after Cho’s press conference, claiming the government and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea will have no right to revise the Constitution as they colluded on a slew of unconstitutional and malicious bills to save President Lee.



“They have used the Constitution of Korea as a tool to get Lee Jae Myung out of prison. This is disgraceful and unacceptable conduct.”



“Cho is unfit to serve not only as National Assembly speaker but even as a lawmaker. He must immediately stop deceiving the public by using the constitutional revision and resign.”