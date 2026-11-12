Lee's disapproval rating again outruns approval rating: poll
Summary
President Lee Jae Myung’s disapproval rating rose to 47 percent in a nationwide survey conducted Monday through Wednesday, surpassing his approval rating. Positive assessments of his job performance fell 2 percentage points to 44 percent, while negative assessments rose 3 points. The poll also found that a majority of respondents wanted Lee to scale back his direct communication through social media.
Key Facts
- The National Barometer Survey questioned 1,001 adults nationwide.
- Lee’s disapproval rating had exceeded his approval rating for several weeks before the previous poll reversed that trend.
- Fifty-one percent of respondents said Lee should reduce his social media use to communicate policy, while 42 percent supported it.
- Support for the Democratic Party of Korea fell 1 percentage point to 35 percent, while support for the People Power Party remained at 25 percent.
- The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
President Lee Jae Myung's disapproval rating rose to 47 percent this week, surpassing his approval rating, a survey showed Thursday.
In a survey of 1,001 adults nationwide conducted Monday through Wednesday, positive assessments of Lee's job performance fell 2 percentage points to 44 percent from two weeks earlier, according to the National Barometer Survey (NBS).
Negative assessments rose 3 percentage points to 47 percent.
Lee's disapproval rating had remained higher than his approval rating for several weeks before the trend reversed in the previous poll.
The survey also showed that 51 percent of respondents said Lee should scale back his use of social media to directly communicate with the public on his policy direction, citing concerns that remarks made "without sufficient deliberation" could cause confusion.
Another 42 percent supported his use of social media for communication.
Support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea fell 1 percentage point to 35 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party remained unchanged at 25 percent.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
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