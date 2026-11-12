President Lee Jae Myung's disapproval rating rose to 47 percent this week, surpassing his approval rating, a survey showed Thursday.

In a survey of 1,001 adults nationwide conducted Monday through Wednesday, positive assessments of Lee's job performance fell 2 percentage points to 44 percent from two weeks earlier, according to the National Barometer Survey (NBS).

Negative assessments rose 3 percentage points to 47 percent.

Lee's disapproval rating had remained higher than his approval rating for several weeks before the trend reversed in the previous poll.

The survey also showed that 51 percent of respondents said Lee should scale back his use of social media to directly communicate with the public on his policy direction, citing concerns that remarks made "without sufficient deliberation" could cause confusion.

Another 42 percent supported his use of social media for communication.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea fell 1 percentage point to 35 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party remained unchanged at 25 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.