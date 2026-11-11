National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to pushing for a constitutional revision, rejecting opposition claims that the revision would be aimed at allowing President Lee Jae Myung to seek a second term.

Cho's remarks came as opposition lawmakers have questioned whether he had left open the possibility of Lee seeking another term after he told a press conference in July that an incumbent president's eligibility to seek another term would be up to the people to decide.

"As stipulated in Article 128 of the Constitution, the extension of a sitting president's term is not a subject of discussions for a constitutional revision," Cho said during a discussion hosted by the Kwanhun Club, a senior journalists' association. "This should no longer be used for political conflict."

Cho said the National Assembly should take the lead in pursuing constitutional reform, adding that he plans to launch an advisory committee under his office soon to set the direction and key priorities for the revision.

"As no nationwide elections are scheduled for next year, it would be the right time to calmly hold discussions on constitutional reform," he said.

The speaker apologized for the controversy sparked by his earlier remarks, saying, "As a politician, I would like to once again extend my sincere apologies to the public for inadvertently causing such misunderstanding and controversy."

Cho also pledged efforts to further advance South Korea's national interests, saying he plans to visit major countries, including the United States and China, next year.

Currently, the Constitution limits presidents to a single, five-year term and stipulates that an amendment to extend the term will not be effective for the president in office at the time the amendment is proposed.