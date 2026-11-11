Ex-PPP leader calls for nullification of expulsion over alleged irregularities in disciplinary process

Independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon, a former leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), called Wednesday for the party to overturn his expulsion after a member of its ethics committee alleged that disciplinary actions against him and another lawmaker had been manipulated.

Hwang Kyung-sung, a member of the PPP's ethics committee, earlier claimed that the party's leader, Jang Dong-hyeok, had sought to replace committee members to cover up the alleged manipulation.

Hwang's claim came after Rep. Jang recently informed the committee of his plan to replace members. Five of the six ethics committee members, including its chair, have reportedly expressed their intention to resign.

Han called for the disciplinary actions to be nullified and urged Jang to issue a public apology during a press conference at the National Assembly.

He was expelled from the PPP in January over allegations that his family posted defamatory comments about former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife on a party bulletin board.

Rep. Jin Jong-oh, whose party membership was suspended for two years partly for supporting Han in a parliamentary by-election despite the PPP running its own candidate in the district, held a similar press conference calling for Jang's resignation.

Jang rejected the allegations, saying there had been no irregularities in the disciplinary process and calling it inappropriate for PPP lawmakers to "undermine the party."