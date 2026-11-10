Lee says Korea will continue cooperation with US administration

President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday that Korea will continue to closely cooperate with the U.S. administration following the recent U.S. midterm elections, while also seeking to expand bipartisan support in Congress for issues related to the country and the alliance.

Lee made the remarks at a Cabinet meeting after the opposition Democratic Party in the United States won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in last week's midterm elections.

"After the U.S. midterm elections, many changes are expected to take place in the external environment," the Korean president said, instructing officials to prepare thoroughly for any possible changes. "Utmost attention should be paid to minimizing negative effects from external uncertainties on the domestic economy."

"More important than anything would be strengthening and expanding the foundation for cooperation and trust between the two countries from the mutually beneficial perspective," Lee added, calling for efforts to ensure the implementation of bilateral diplomatic and security agreements.

The president, in particular, stressed the importance of sufficiently protecting national interests and investments of Korean firms.

"To that end, (Korea) would need to continue close cooperation with the U.S. administration, while, at the same time, establishing a bipartisan foundation for cooperation in Congress and expanding the scope of communication with the state governments and the economic sector," the president noted.

He also stressed the importance of consistency and flexibility amid global uncertainties, pledging to focus on diplomacy that prioritizes national interests and policies benefiting the people.

Tuesday's Cabinet meeting approved a bill seeking parliamentary consent for the government's plan to expand the operational scope of the anti-piracy Cheonghae unit, currently operating in waters off the Somali coast.

The government is seeking to broaden the unit's operations to waters south of Oman in the Arabian Sea, closer to the Strait of Hormuz, while equipping it with additional military assets, including maritime patrol aircraft, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team and mine-sweeping equipment.

The planned expansion comes as Seoul continues to review ways to contribute to international efforts to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz amid regional conflicts.

Following the Cabinet approval, the bill will be submitted to the National Assembly for approval.