Kim Jong-chul, nominee for commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA), said Monday that the police chief's attendance at Cabinet meetings is necessary and would not compromise the independence of police investigations and their political neutrality.

The KNPA chief, who is not a member of the State Council, had not traditionally attended Cabinet meetings, but Kim has attended the meetings in his capacity as acting KNPA chief under President Lee Jae Myung's administration.

Kim Ji-yong, the inaugural chief of the Serious Crime Investigation Agency, and acting Prosecutor General Lee Jeong-hyun have also attended Cabinet meetings, presided over by Lee, despite opposition criticism that their presence could undermine the political neutrality and independence of their respective agencies.

"While I have attended Cabinet meetings on several occasions, not once has any specific case been discussed," the police chief nominee said in written responses to reporters' questions.

He said attending Cabinet meetings is necessary to share the direction of state affairs and to facilitate cooperation with relevant government ministries and agencies as the police are responsible for a wide range of public safety functions beyond criminal investigations, including traffic accident prevention and responses to disasters and emergencies.