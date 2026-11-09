President Lee Jae Myung on Monday vowed to hire more firefighters and increase investment in strengthening their capabilities to ensure public safety amid diverse disaster risks.

Lee made the pledge during a ceremony marking the 64th Day of Firefighting in

the central city of Sejong, attended by government officials, firefighters, those who died while on duty and their bereaved families.

The president stressed the ongoing climate crisis is increasing the diversity and scale of disasters, likely making them more complicated and difficult for firefighters to combat.

"Preparing for and responding to changes a step ahead of time would be the way to protect the people's lives and ensure their safety," Lee said.

He pledged to hire more firefighters, strengthen their command system and expand investment to enable them to respond more promptly and systematically to disasters and ensure public safety.

Through the investment, the government plans to harness artificial intelligence (AI) and drones to identify risk factors, and undertake dangerous rescue operations while deploying cutting-edge defense technology to ensure firefighters' safety, including unmanned surface vehicles and high-tech firefighting suits, he said.

"The government will more thoroughly look after the treatment and working conditions of firefighters who dedicate themselves to responding to accidents," Lee said.

"Do not forget that your duties are only complete when you return safely to your families and colleagues."



